SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) PT Lowered to $6.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $7.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.59.

SmartRent Trading Down 11.5 %

SMRT stock traded down 0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 3.38. 204,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. SmartRent has a 52 week low of 3.55 and a 52 week high of 15.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total value of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 109,086,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,726,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 109,086,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.22, for a total value of 261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,728.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

