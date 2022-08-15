SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 5.9%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.17. 39,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,414,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGC. Cowen dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

SomaLogic Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 17.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,138 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,798,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,210,000 after buying an additional 1,366,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 2,438,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Articles

