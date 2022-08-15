SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) Trading 47.9% Lower Over Last Week

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market capitalization of $200,945.75 and $6.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.

About SoMee.Social [OLD]

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 40,697,212 coins and its circulating supply is 40,682,023 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

