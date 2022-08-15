SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $185,399.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,128.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00066095 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,776,387,424 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

