SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 219,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70,203 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

