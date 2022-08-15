Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.9 %

SPR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.95. 1,205,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

