Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Down 2.2%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.80 and last traded at $66.55. 116,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 389,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,714,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.