Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 136,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Dockyard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

