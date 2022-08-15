Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,002,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.