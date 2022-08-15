Steem Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $107.41 million and $11.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00566997 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00255316 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004582 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00016773 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002800 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.