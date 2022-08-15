Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle Price Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

