StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.81.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

