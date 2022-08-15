StockNews.com Downgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.01.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 69.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 678,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after buying an additional 278,348 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.