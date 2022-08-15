StockNews.com Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to “Hold”

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

