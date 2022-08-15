StockNews.com Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to “Hold”

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.
Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $22.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67.
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
