StockNews.com Upgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to “Buy”

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SELB. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.
Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.
Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences
In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
