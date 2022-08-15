StockNews.com Upgrades Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) to “Buy”

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SELB. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.04. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Insider Transactions at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Further Reading

