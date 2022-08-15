Strong Price Hits $8.72 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $130,308.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $8.72 or 0.00036164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

