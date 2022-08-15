Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. 431,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

