Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 6.2%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 3,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 320,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several analysts have commented on SGHC shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Super Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

