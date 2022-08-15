SuperLauncher 24-Hour Volume Hits $438.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $438.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 2% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013770 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,742 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

