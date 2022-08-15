Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $429.19. The stock had a trading volume of 136,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.