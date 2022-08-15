Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) & Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 36.78% 14.93% 1.37% Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 36.75% 10.90% 0.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.39 $46.71 million $5.12 9.13 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 2.99 $2.28 billion $0.56 7.96

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southern First Bancshares and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 4 2 5 0 2.09

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. It operates approximately 214 branches in Sweden, 196 in the Great Britain, 41 in Norway, 42 in Denmark, 27 in Finland, and 28 in the Netherlands. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

