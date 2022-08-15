Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,379 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Synopsys worth $59,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $385.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $386.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

