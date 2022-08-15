Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.06. 12,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.02. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $386.00. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

