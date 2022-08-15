Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 980,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. 766,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,469. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

