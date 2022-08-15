Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $118.19 million and $3.29 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 657,543,950 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

