Tadpole Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,241.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00008582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $3,241.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014037 BTC.
Tadpole Finance Coin Profile
Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 564,509 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.
Tadpole Finance Coin Trading
