Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) target price on Talanx in a research note on Thursday.

TLX opened at €35.58 ($36.31) on Thursday. Talanx has a twelve month low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €44.42 ($45.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

