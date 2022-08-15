Tcwp LLC Takes $4.96 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,889. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

