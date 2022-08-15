TD Capital Management LLC Sells 795 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.08. 6,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,965. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.88.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

