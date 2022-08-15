TD Securities Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$7.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.11 and a 52-week high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

About Centerra Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

