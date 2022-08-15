Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,345,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,098,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,127,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

TXN opened at $185.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

