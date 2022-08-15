Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Trading Down 0.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPYGet Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.66 and last traded at $51.66. 19 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Thai Beverage Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.3447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

