The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The Container Store Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TCS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. 305,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,285. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $398.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

