The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The New America High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading

