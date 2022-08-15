The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Declares Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
