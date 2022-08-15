The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Tops $1.83 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $478.99 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00005451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00570348 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00193335 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,524,311 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

