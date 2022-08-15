thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.40) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TKA stock opened at €5.88 ($6.00) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($27.56). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.48.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.