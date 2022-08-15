Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 737,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,186,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $36,646,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 11,440.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $5,293,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 651,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

