Time New Bank (TNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.36 Million

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $23.36 million and $281,855.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

