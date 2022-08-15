Timothy K. Bliss Sells 8,115 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $910,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30.

Shares of APPF stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 119,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

