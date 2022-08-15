TokenClub Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.36 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and $1.50 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065565 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

