Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.25 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00010219 BTC on popular exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $3.25 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00254467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

