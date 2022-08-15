Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Trevena Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.76. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Stories
