TrueFeedBack (TFBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,741.00

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $163,741.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

