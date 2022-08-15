TTP Investments Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. American Electric Power comprises about 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

