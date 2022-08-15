Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $171,226.35 and $719.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036759 BTC.
About Typhoon Network
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
