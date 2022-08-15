United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $205.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,542. The firm has a market cap of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

