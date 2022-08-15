United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.
Shares of UTHR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.36. The company had a trading volume of 630,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,348. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.96. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48.
In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
