United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTHR traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.36. The company had a trading volume of 630,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,348. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.96. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.