UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $544.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,214. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.74 and its 200 day moving average is $502.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $508.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,644 shares of company stock valued at $68,036,430 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

