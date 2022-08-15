Vabble Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $193,518.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065565 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

