Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Insider Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) insider Graham Griffiths sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Graham Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaccitech alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Graham Griffiths sold 8 shares of Vaccitech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $42.24.

Vaccitech Trading Down 3.6 %

VACC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 16,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.95 and a beta of -0.06. Vaccitech plc has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

Several brokerages have commented on VACC. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech comprises 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Johns Hopkins University owned approximately 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.